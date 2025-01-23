VC firm 500 Global launches Saudi-based fund

Venture capital firm 500 Global is launching 500 MENA, a fund focused on investing in tech startups across the Middle East and North Africa. The fund, managed by executives based in Riyadh, is backed by two Public Investment Fund units and Saudi Venture Capital, according to a statement seen by Semafor.

The firm, which has $2.3 billion in assets under management, began investing in the region in 2012. 500 MENA plans to deploy up to $10 million per investment in software-as-a-service, fintech, artificial intelligence solution, and similar companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Amjad Ahmad, a managing partner at 500 Global, will lead the fund, and chief operating officer Courtney Powell — based in Riyadh since 2021 — is on the investment committee, according to the statement.