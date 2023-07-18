16 fake Trump electors criminally charged in Michigan

Michigan’s attorney general on Tuesday announced that 16 fake electors have been criminally charged for allegedly signing documents that aimed to certify a former President Donald Trump win in the state during the 2020 election.

The defendants allegedly “met covertly” in the basement of Michigan’s Republican Party headquarters and signed fake certificates stating that they were the “duly elected qualified electors for President and Vice President.”

The documents were then given to the National Archives in “a coordinated effort to award the state’s electoral votes to the candidate of their choosing, in place of the candidates elected by the people of Michigan,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The charges come just hours after Trump said that he was the target of a Justice Department criminal probe into efforts to overturn the election. Special Counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating the Michigan electors at the federal level.