Trump's indictment has been unsealed: Here's what it says

Classified documents in a bathroom

According to the indictment, boxes of documents were first kept at Mar-a-Lago's White and Gold Ballroom for several months. Trump later asked that his "papers" be moved to a business center, but when that didn't have enough space, some boxes were kept at one of the club's bathroom and shower.

Showing documents to non-authorized people

The filing details two alleged incidents in 2021 where Trump revealed documents to those without security clearances at his Bedminster Club in New Jersey. During one audio-recorded meeting with a writer, publisher, and two of Trump's staff members, Trump showed and described "a plan of attack" that he said was "highly confidential" and "secret."

As previously reported by CNN, he told the group, "As president, I could have declassified it," and "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

In a second incident, Trump allegedly showed a member of his political action committee a military operation map, telling the individual that he should not be showing the map to them and telling them to not get too close to the map.

Concealing boxes

When Trump's attorneys informed him that a grand jury had subpoenaed the documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, Trump allegedly told them that he didn't want "anybody looking through [his] boxes."

"Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?" he told his attorneys, per the indictment.

Trump later asked Nauta to move boxes from the storage room to his personal residence without informing his attorneys who had been ordered to search the storage room for any classified documents. Nauta later told authorities he had not moved any boxes before the attorney search.

In another incident, a former Trump attorney described how Trump made a "plucking motion" when discussing the files, which they said was implied as: "Why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s anything really bad in there, like, you know, pluck it out.”

Spilled contents

In one 2021 incident detailed in the indictment, Nauta was moving boxes when he came across a box of materials which had been opened with its contents spilled onto the floor. Nauta allegedly took a photo of the scene and sent it to another employee with the photo showing a document labeled as "classified."