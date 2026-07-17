Exclusive / Darline Graham eyeing a run for a full Senate term

Appointed GOP Sen. Darline Graham indicated to the White House on Thursday that she may be interested in running for a full Senate term in South Carolina, according to three people familiar with internal party deliberations.

Graham was appointed to serve for the rest of the year after the Saturday death of her brother, former Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Trump encouraged South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to appoint Darline Graham to the seat; she was sworn in on Tuesday and, by Thursday, had already joined with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., to introduce a Russia sanctions bill.

It’s not clear whether she would have Trump’s support for a sprint campaign to replace her brother on the ballot in November, or whether she would run in an open primary that’s attracting interest from across the state GOP. Businessman Mark Lynch, who lost to Lindsey Graham in a primary last month, plans to run; other potential candidates include Reps. Nancy Mace, Russell Fry, and Ralph Norman; Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette; and former Rep. Mark Sanford.

Trump pushed for Darline Graham to be tapped “as interim senator,” he said in his endorsement announced earlier this week, describing it as “a fabulous tribute” to Lindsey Graham.

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A spokesperson for Graham did not return requests for comment. The White House did not immediately respond to comment requests.

Picking Darline Graham as an interim senator was supposed to allow the administration more time to decide on a possible primary endorsement in South Carolina. It was also designed to free whomever Trump chose from the distraction of campaigning for the full-term nomination.

If Darline Graham runs, she’ll have to juggle Senate duties with a lightning-quick Aug. 11 Republican primary, and a potential runoff two weeks later if no candidate wins a majority. However, if she does become the GOP pick, it could help Speaker Mike Johnson by preventing a House member from winning the seat and shrinking his margin later this year.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., said this week that Darline Graham “has been off to a remarkable start” and said she could be a “seriously good fit for the state.” He also said former Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., would be an “amazing senator.”

“Like many Republicans, I am waiting to see what the president decides, and watching with great interest,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Semafor on Thursday about the race.

The GOP winner will face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November; Andrews has $4 million to spend and is seen as a credible general election candidate.