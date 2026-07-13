Graham’s death may not shake loose his long-sought Russia sanctions bill

Many senators see no more fitting tribute to their late colleague Lindsey Graham than passing his bipartisan Russia sanctions bill as soon as possible. That doesn’t mean they’ll be able to do it.

“Slam dunks are getting tougher in the United States Senate,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., a supporter of the sanctions legislation, told Semafor.

Senators in both parties said Monday that they would like to hear President Donald Trump forcefully back the Russia measure before they move forward. A White House official said Monday that Trump supports the latest version, but the president himself hasn’t weighed in lately on the legislation Graham worked on for more than a year, until the days before his death.

Graham had repeatedly indicated Trump supported previous iterations of the legislation, though Trump’s lack of public comment on them resulted in Majority Leader John Thune keeping the bill short of the Senate floor.

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“Lindsey had said some time ago that President Trump supports it, but that didn’t mean he was necessarily ready to pull the trigger on it … I don’t know that we ever completely got the green light,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., told Semafor.

“Maybe the president has greenlighted it. I don’t know,” Hoeven added. “But I think at the point he greenlights it, I think we’ll advance it.”

Even whenever Trump speaks out. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says he would “absolutely” fight efforts to move the legislation quickly, meaning it will take up significant floor time.

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Several other senators told Semafor they have not reviewed the latest version of the Russia sanctions plan, which Graham and colleagues in both parties announced last week. Legislative text has not been publicly released.

The Russia sanctions measure is also competing for floor time with a must-pass defense policy bill and government spending bills that would prevent a shutdown.