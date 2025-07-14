House gets ready to get rolled on crypto

The House Rules Committee meets today to ready a trio of cryptocurrency bills for floor votes this week — a watershed moment for the industry and its allies in Washington.

“All that work for the past three years is going to come to fruition,” House Financial Services Chair French Hill said on the Thinking Crypto podcast Friday.

But it’s not exactly going according to plan for the House, which will advance the Senate’s stablecoin bill, not its own, so it lands on Trump’s desk this month.

They will include their tweaks to that proposal in a separate, broader overhaul of crypto regulation — but there’s no guarantee of Senate action on that anytime soon.

“We want to hold the Senate to their commitment [because] it’s very, very important for President Trump to have both of these bills on his desk as close together as possible,” Hill said.

Democratic pushback against President Donald Trump’s crypto dealmaking means Republicans are also unlikely to rack up the same level of bipartisan support as last Congress.