JD Vance channels blue collar roots in RNC speech as GOP VP nominee

JD Vance took to the stage at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday for a speech that took a trip through his life story to show how his history has shaped his politics, a moment that many will look to as the official launch of his vice presidential campaign as Donald Trump’s running mate.

Vance spoke about his family, growing up in rural Ohio, ”​​a place that had been cast aside and forgotten by America’s ruling class in Washington,” and said Biden’s policies at the time hurt his town and others like it as manufacturing and other blue collar jobs declined.

He quickly pivoted to Chinese exports, adding that “Joe Biden screwed up,” and his town and others “paid the price.” Vance has previously said that China is the biggest threat to the US — a threat he later connected to immigration across the southern border, saying China was sending fentanyl across it into America.

His speech hit on similar issues in several key swing states both parties would need to win in order to win the presidency: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Vance’s nomination is seen as a direct appeal to voters in these states from the Trump campaign.