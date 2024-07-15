Trump’s pick of J.D. Vance as running mate likely to alarm Ukraine and its supporters

Vance believes US support for Ukraine cannot change war’s trajectory

Sources: The New York Times , Politico

Vance has argued that US aid cannot turn the tide in Ukraine’s favor, and believes that the current administration’s strategy will only end up with “an unpleasantly familiar result: failure abroad.” He has also repeatedly made the case that weapons currently being sent to Ukraine would be better off going to Taiwan, which also needs air defenses to defend itself from a possible invasion by China. By supporting Ukraine and “subsidizing the Europeans to do nothing,” the US is doubling down on its commitment to Europe, Vance said in May, at a moment when many Republicans believe Washington should be focusing its efforts on deterring Beijing.