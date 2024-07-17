HP’s new AI computer raises the stakes in the battle of tech hardware

HP said this week it plans to release what it calls “the world’s highest performance AI PC,” raising the stakes in the battle among tech giants to infuse their technology with artificial intelligence.

Much of what the public thinks of as artificial intelligence is cloud-based, requiring an internet connection, but more tech companies are leaning into hardware that’s ingrained with AI from the start: Apple and Microsoft have both bragged about their respective AI hardware capabilities in recent weeks, while HP competitors like Samsung and Dell also rolled out their own AI-ready, Windows-based laptops.

HP’s computers are powered by an advanced chip that can run AI commands without an internet connection and largely appear aimed at improving how people do their jobs — rather than just for fun — including a camera that can track your face while you move around during meetings, an on-device AI “companion,” and the ability to build a library of documents that you can query with a large language model-based chatbot.

AI computers are expected to make up nearly 60% of all global PC shipments by 2027, IDC data shows. The PC industry saw a massive decline over the last few years, but rebounded this year: HP reported its first increase in PC sales in two years in the last year, thanks to a rise in commercial sales. Consumer sales, meanwhile, slipped.

The company’s new AI computers will be available for consumer sale, but it’s also heavily aimed at offices.

“Every board of directors is asking their executive staff to make AI real,” said Alex Cho, president of HP’s Personal Systems business.

