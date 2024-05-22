Microsoft faces challenges in renewed PC battle against Apple

Microsoft executives are pointedly going after Apple with their first stab at reinventing personal computers around AI, but they face challenges in both perception and reality.

At its annual Build conference this week, Microsoft bragged during a press briefing that hardware on its new Copilot+ PCs was better and faster than the rival M3 chips in the latest MacBooks. At one point, Adobe Photoshop was even compared side by side on a MacBook and Surface laptop to show how much crisper it looked on the Windows device.

But Microsoft’s dominance in operating systems for US desktops has waned over the last 10 years while Apple has gained, with Windows having just over 50% market share and macOS with about one-third, according to StatCounter. That trend is difficult to reverse, along with Apple’s image as a cooler company than Microsoft.

The software giant is trying to change that with its new line of Surface and Surface Pro laptops, which run over 40 AI models locally on devices to power novel features and capabilities it hopes will woo Mac users to switch over to Windows.

A program dubbed Recall, for example, records users’ screens and keeps a log of the websites and apps they’ve visited to help them find specific information even though they might have closed their tabs. In a demo, OpenAI’s GPT-4o chatbot was able to analyze content on a screen to explain how to play Minecraft in real time. Even old apps like Microsoft Paint have been revamped to include a diffusion model that can generate images from text prompts.

Hardware constraints often make it difficult to run AI models locally on devices. To get around these issues, Microsoft collaborated with Qualcomm to design a new chip, known as the NPU, to power its latest OS. Other PC makers, like Asus, Samsung, Dell, and more are also offering their own AI-ready Windows-based laptops that contain the NPU.

Yusuf Mehdi, the company’s Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said he expected 50 million AI-powered Windows PCs to be sold in the next year.