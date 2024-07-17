Germany plans to halve military aid for Ukraine in 2025

Ukraine’s funding for 2025 remains ‘very uncertain’

Sources: Reuters , Bloomberg , Semafor

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government in Kyiv has lived hand to mouth, relying on emergency cash transfusions and repeatedly saying it is just weeks away from critical funding gaps. Ukraine faced a shortfall of $40 billion this year, and it still has a roughly $10 billion budget deficit that is yet to be covered. Beyond 2024, more questions remain. Ukraine’s Finance Minister said the financial outlook for next year was “very uncertain,” as the country’s budget gap is expected to grow by as much as $12 billion due to the impact of the war. Looming in the background is the uncertainty about whether the US will be able to pass another funding package for Ukraine, especially as one of the biggest Ukraine skeptics in the Senate, JD Vance, sees his star ascend as Trump’s vice-presidential pick.



