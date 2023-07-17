Ron DeSantis runs for president, take two

The bad DeSantis news doesn’t mean he’s dead. But he’s entered a familiar cycle that often ends in collapse: A candidate is hyped up as a top contender, struggles in the polls, and then scrambles to reset a flagging campaign as donors and voters alike parse every move for signs of weakness — or strength.

Donors are a key group for DeSantis, who is more reliant on big Republican money than Trump. And while the weekend shakeup placated some, it’s caused others to grow even more uneasy.

There’s still a donor crew that remains loyal to DeSantis and committed to defeating Trump. In recent weeks, major Republican backers gathering in the Hamptons still remained hopeful in private conversations that Trump might eventually self-destruct and collapse under the weight of more and more indictments.

AD

“The campaign is smart to adapt,” Trump-turned-DeSantis donor Dan Eberhart told Semafor. “Scott Walker’s campaign was too heavy and didn’t make changes soon enough. DeSantis’ campaign is ahead of the curve and is making the tough choices that will enable them to win in the early primary states and beyond.”

As for his upcoming CNN interview? Eberhart said that “it’s crazy” the Florida governor “got this far without talking to the mainstream press.” DeSantis’ team and supporters have been split in recent months on whether to engage with corporate media networks. In choosing Tapper, who is known to aggressively fact check subjects mid-interview and follow-up on questions, the campaign may be hoping to engineer a confrontation similar to Trump’s CNN town hall to generate new interest.

DeSantis, who is no stranger to switching up his team, could also be in for a new round of campaign finger-pointing. The latest news was “the first really serious red flag” that something inside the campaign was amiss, one former DeSantis staffer said, who noted that the size of the staff —roughly 92 people — was “absurdly large” at this point in the race. That could be a sign of more significant changes at the top if momentum doesn’t shift soon, especially after the first debate in August.

“It’s no different than if you’re the owner of a football team and your team isn’t performing,” the former staffer added. “Whether it’s because you don’t have the right players or because … it actually is the coach’s fault, who knows, but you change coaches, right?”

In that case, history indicates no one is safe, particularly a struggling campaign’s manager — for DeSantis, this means close aide Generra Peck, who some have blamed for the campaign’s early bloat.

AD

“Those are the kinds of things you would expect in any campaign, not just Ron specific, right? A shake up in senior leadership,” a person involved in DeSantis’ election efforts said, while also arguing that the number of fired staffers was small enough that it isn’t yet cause for major concern.

Another option to cut costs and reorient strategy that prior campaigns have tried: picking a focus among early states and perhaps narrowing the campaign to Iowa, where DeSantis and many other candidates see an opening to dent Trump’s armor.

DeSantis will hope, ultimately, to turn out more like John McCain — who fired top campaign staff almost exactly 16 years ago this week, camped out in New Hampshire, and won the nomination — and less like Walker, who simply fizzled out before any votes were cast.