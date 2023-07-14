Donald Trump may have an evangelical problem in Iowa

If there’s a glimmer of hope for Ron DeSantis and the rest of the Republican field hoping to defeat Donald Trump, it was in a focus group of evangelical voters in Iowa on Thursday night.

Trump, much of the group argued, did positive things during his presidency — and they agreed with him on many points. But, save for a few participants, they weren’t thrilled with him taking office again: Some said it was time to make way for a new face, while others cited his drama, his baggage, and his need to please people as reasons they were considering other options. One voter said he should apologize for Operation Warp Speed.

“The biggest difference between DeSantis and Trump for me is DeSantis drives the boat,” one participant explained. “Trump looks to see where the wind is blowing, and drives in that direction. Whether it’s the right direction or not.”

The event, which featured eighteen voters, was hosted by pollster and communication strategist Frank Luntz. It came on the eve of Friday’s social conservative cattle call for 2024 candidates put on by The Family Leader in Des Moines, which Trump is not attending.

Notably, fifteen of the focus group participants said they agreed with Trump that the 2020 election had been stolen. But that didn’t stop them from raising concerns about 2024: One woman wanted to know how he would ensure the same thing didn’t happen again. Several doubted his ability to win over independents who supported Joe Biden last time.

“Do you know of any people that now support Trump that didn’t support him then?” one man asked. “He’s only losing voters.”

One 2020 Trump voter said she was unsure she would support him again in a general election, even as she expressed strongly conservative views on abortion.

Trump’s rivals have been running ads, holding town halls, and sending out mailers to build up their respective profiles among Iowa voters in the early months of the campaign. They seem to be getting results, with participants showing interest in their biographies and eager to hear more.

Tim Scott was cited multiple times as the politician that participants viewed as most “truthful” (alongside Trump), though there was a noticeable lack of knowledge surrounding what he’s done as a senator.

“Tim Scott has an amazing story and that’s really compelling for me,” one person said. “That’s not gonna make my decision for me … but it causes me to look into him a lot more than I would have without knowing his story.”

Some participants also liked DeSantis, citing his focus on policy issues and military service, though one thought he came off as “slick” and another called him a “career politician.” Vivek Ramaswamy received some of the most widespread praise within the group, with one voter describing him as a young, “anti-woke” candidate with a willingness to be “bold.”

“He’s not a career politician,” another person said. “He’s got some really, I think, intelligent ideas. He’s hungry. His parents were immigrants.”