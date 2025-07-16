Kenya unrest offers East African rivals an investment opportunity

Kenya’s neighbours stand to attract investors who are increasingly wary of the political volatility that has gripped East Africa’s biggest economy.

Deadly protests marking a year since the wave of anti-government demonstrations that shook Kenya — once again revealing citizens’ deep grievances against President William Ruto’s administration — have severely hit businesses. Grievances expressed by protesters include complaints about alleged human rights abuses, corruption and youth unemployment. More than 50 people were killed in July.

Several investors told Semafor they were increasingly “hedging their bets” on Kenya, which has previously been attractive due to its relative political stability, technology ecosystem, and position as a regional financial hub. Four of the world’s 20 fastest growing economies — Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda — neighbour Kenya and they are now in a position to take advantage of the economic uncertainty due to the unrest. In recent months, the countries have been rolling out policies aimed at encouraging multinational companies to set up shop.

Tanzania, for instance, has implemented policy changes to incentivize investors, including a revised national land policy and the planned establishment of an international financial center to mobilize capital. It attracted 901 projects worth $9.3 billion in 2024, according to the Tanzania Investment Centre — up from 526 projects the previous year. And it plans to attract a further 1,500 new investment projects worth $15 billion by the end of this year. Ethiopia, meanwhile, is crafting a new investment promotion strategy and has been reforming key sectors including telecommunications and finance to encourage foreign investment. And Rwanda has maintained its reputation for stability and pro-business policies, ranking highly on investor-friendliness lists.

Wayne Hennessy-Barrett, chairman of Nairobi-headquartered digital lender 4G Capital, said it was “not unreasonable for investors to look to other growing markets like Uganda, Tanzania and elsewhere to balance their portfolios, as we are doing with our business.” He, however, emphasized that Kenya remains attractive for growth capital due to its “strong business fundamentals, growing economy, entrepreneurial culture and tech ecosystem.”