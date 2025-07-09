Kenya protests hit businesses, ward off investors

Rising political unrest in Kenya is driving local investors to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach while businesses reel from the impact of nationwide protests, investors, business leaders, and analysts told Semafor.

Deadly protests in the capital Nairobi on Monday cost an estimated 10.4 billion shillings ($80.3 million) in lost productivity, according to a local media calculation based on GDP data, as access into the city was completely blocked off by security officers. Several businesses including supermarkets and electronics stores have also been targets of looting since last week.

Seventeen other of Kenya’s 47 counties are also estimated to have lost billions of shillings due to the protests commemorating a 1990 pro-democracy anniversary and reflecting rising discontent with the current administration of President William Ruto. Thirty-one people were killed and 107 injured in Monday’s protests alone, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Luke Mulunda, chief executive of Kenyan business publication Business Today, described the impact of the unrest on small to mid-size businesses as “huge and negative.” He expects investors to remain cautious over the next two years as political risk is likely to rise further as the 2027 general election approaches.

Ian Mwangi, a Nairobi-based economist, predicted that insurers would raise premiums for businesses in centrally located districts over fears of further unrest.

“Small businesses have been hit the hardest, the depressed market means their revenues are declining and many of them are finding themselves with new expenses including fortifying premises, taking out insurance and hiring additional security,” he said.