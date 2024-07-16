Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens ‘gruesome’ price for South Korean leaflet campaign

‘Strategic elites’ are far less supportive of nuclear weapons

Sources: Financial Times , Center for Strategic and International Studies

Experts believe it’s unlikely that South Korea will develop nuclear weapons: Talks of developing a nuclear arsenal haven’t been “adopted as a matter of policy” yet, a researcher told the Financial Times. One key reason may be that “strategic elites,” like think tank analysts, professors, as well as current and former government officials, appear to be far less favorable toward them than the general public, according to a poll conducted earlier this year by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Only a third of these elites supported the nuclear option. These differences in support are significant, given that decisions of national security hold the opinion of elites in higher account than that of the general population, the CSIS argued.