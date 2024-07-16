French PM Gabriel Attal to stay on as caretaker as political crisis continues

Election of the Assembly’s president may indicate what’s to come

Source: Reuters

The new Assembly’s first test will come on Thursday, when it appoints a president to be responsible for organizing the chamber’s agenda and moderating debates. Members of the leftist New Popular Front have said the bloc should focus on getting a left-wing figure appointed, especially given the group’s failure to agree on a potential prime minister candidate. “Never before” has the election of the Assembly’s president held so much significance, with the left wanting to show it can command a majority and the centrists hoping to demonstrate the opposite, Eurointelligence analysts argued.