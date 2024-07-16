Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Mizy Clifton
Mizy Clifton
Jul 16, 2024, 1:49pm EDT
Europe
icon

Semafor Signals

Supported by

Microsoft logo

French PM Gabriel Attal to stay on as caretaker as political crisis continues

Insights from Le Monde, Politico, France24, and The Guardian

Arrow Down
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s resignation Tuesday, but Attal will remain in his post and his government will stay on as caretakers until a new cabinet can be appointed.

The country’s snap elections last month saw no party or alliance secure an absolute majority, although the leftist New Popular Front coalition won the most seats, with Macron’s centrist alliance coming in second.

AD

The National Assembly, France’s legislative body, is due to convene for the first time since the elections on Thursday.


icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Caretaker government could pose a ‘real democratic problem’

Source icon
Sources:  
Reuters, Le Monde, Politico

A caretaker government may be indefinite, but it has limited powers: It cannot submit news laws or introduce new measures, essentially depriving it of “any margin for political action,” a law professor told Reuters. It’s unclear when Macron will appoint a new prime minister, which “poses a real democratic problem,” a constitutional expert told Le Monde, since the caretaker government cannot be overturned by the National Assembly. The transition could also create uncertainty over France’s budget for the coming year, Politico argued — France is already under pressure from the EU to scale back its deficit.

Macron’s best-case scenario might not break the deadlock

Source icon
Sources:  
France24, The Guardian, Atlantic Council

Macron wants to create a right-of-center parliamentary majority that would exclude both the far-left and far-right, France24 reported. That scenario may be closer to fruition as the left-wing coalition descends into infighting, The Guardian reported. But given France’s limited experience with coalition politics and the main parties shared unwillingness to compromise, a political deadlock may be inevitable anyway. The exceptions will be issues of foreign policy and defense, which Macron has a prerogative over, an expert argued for the Atlantic Council.

Election of the Assembly’s president may indicate what’s to come

Source icon
Source:  
Reuters

The new Assembly’s first test will come on Thursday, when it appoints a president to be responsible for organizing the chamber’s agenda and moderating debates. Members of the leftist New Popular Front have said the bloc should focus on getting a left-wing figure appointed, especially given the group’s failure to agree on a potential prime minister candidate. “Never before” has the election of the Assembly’s president held so much significance, with the left wanting to show it can command a majority and the centrists hoping to demonstrate the opposite, Eurointelligence analysts argued.

Semafor Logo
AD