France’s far right in trouble after left-wing alliance projected to win

A left-wing coalition is on track for victory in France’s national election, exit poll projections suggest, in a major upset for far-right factions that were forecast to win.

The New Popular Front party is projected to win the most seats in parliament, but will fall short of an outright majority — which could lead to a hung parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is set to finish second, with the far-right group finishing third.

Official results are set to be released throughout the evening, and a left-wing victory would mark a “plot twist,” according to AFP. Marine Le Pen’s far-right party surged in June’s European elections — prompting President Emmanuel Macron to call snap elections — and was seen as the favorite in the parliamentary elections.