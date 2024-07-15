What the attempted Trump assassination means for the 2024 election

Attack could polarize the US even more

Sources: The New York Times , Axios , Semafor , The Telegraph

It’s likely that the United States will be torn apart further by the attack on Trump, at a time when it already feels like Americans are split into “two countries, even two realities,” The New York Times noted. Trump’s advisers have pushed him to tone down his inflammatory rhetoric to seize this political moment, but it’s unclear how long a subdued version of the former president will last, Axios added. Conspiracy theories have already started to emerge: Some Republicans blamed Democrats for the assassination attempt, while one prominent Democratic strategist pushed reporters to consider whether the attack had been “staged.” While Democrats criticize “disinformation” spread on the American right, “the same patterns of thinking seem to affect all parts of American politics,” Semafor’s Kadia Goba wrote. Ultimately, the attack shows “a democracy at its breaking point,” a pollster argued in The Telegraph.