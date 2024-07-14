Democrats are putting politics aside for now. It can’t last forever.

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump paused the political conversation among Democrats just as they were simultaneously preparing to rebut his convention and debating whether to replace their nominee.

“Folks are not discussing that,” one Democratic leadership aide said. “At the moment, everyone is grateful that the former president is stable and safe.”

Several other lawmakers and staff in Washington echoed those comments: Democrats were taking their time to gather information before assessing the political fallout and their chief concern was about the security implications.

“Members are still mostly talking about what happened, who the shooter was, and keeping themselves safe,” one Democratic House member said.

The Biden campaign has similarly pulled its political ads and Congress is already planning to investigate how the US Secret Service failed to prevent a gunman from getting in position to fire from a rooftop. President Joe Biden postponed a stop in Texas scheduled for Monday during which he was supposed to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act.

It’s also spilling into down-ballot races. The Democratic and Republican Senate campaign arms paused their digital fundraising. A spokesperson for Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine’s reelection campaign told Semafor that his campaign stops were canceled for Sunday, and they were making decisions on future events “day by day.”

But with just weeks left to settle their own internal party questions, it’s unlikely to stay that way for long. And behind the scenes, speculation continued to brew about how the shooting might impact the general election and whether it would cut off — or accelerate — internal efforts to oust Biden.

“I think the President heard our message very clearly,” Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday in response to a question about a tense phone call he and other Democrats had with Biden over the weekend before the shooting. “And in fact, he promised to come back to us with more information to address our concerns and to answer our questions. And that’s the process we’re going through right now, in the coming days is answering those questions.”