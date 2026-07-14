Sanders-backed progressives try to make AI the new AIPAC

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Tuesday announcement of a data center moratorium signals that backlash against unchecked AI growth is moving closer to the Democratic mainstream — after months of progressives capitalizing on it in primaries.

In races across the country where left-leaning challengers are threatening Democratic establishment picks, they’re doing so by making the AI industry into a new bogeyman. As the implosion of Graham Platner in Maine stokes an intraparty debate over progressives’ campaign acumen, the left has sought to change the subject by digging in against data centers as energy-hungry behemoths that hurt communities.

“Progressives have made the influence of big money a major divide in our politics this cycle,” said Faiz Shakir, an adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who in March proposed a nationwide data center moratorium alongside New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “The centrist push has been so clearly ‘public-private partnerships,’ while we have been ‘fight oligarchy.’”

Progressives’ efforts to spotlight AI politics are most aggressive in Michigan, where Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed rolled out restrictive “terms of engagement for data centers” in January, and where El-Sayed-endorsed House candidate William Lawrence made his first campaign ad about stopping data centers.

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“Tech billionaires want to turn this whole field into a massive data center that’ll jack up our energy bills and ruin our home values,” said Lawrence in the ad, as a special effect turned the green field into a sickly shade of brown.

Before entering politics, Lawrence co-founded the left-wing climate activism group Sunrise Movement. The group released a video on Monday of a rival House candidate, former US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, refusing to endorse a “pause” on all data center development when pressed by a Sunrise activist.

Another rival of Lawrence and Brink, veteran Matt Maasdam, has endorsed data center regulation, but not a pause or moratorium, out of concern that “all those opportunities will go to other states.”

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That position aligns Maasdam with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which has endorsed him, warning that “data center bans eliminate good-paying union construction jobs.”

Across the country in Arizona, Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton supports legislation that would force data center manufacturers to pay more costs for their energy use.

But in his 4th Congressional District, a collection of Democratic-trending cities and suburbs near Phoenix, residents of Ahwatukee had protested the construction of a 1-million-square-foot data center all year.

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Kai Newkirk, an environmental activist challenging Stanton in next week’s Democratic primary, headed to the southwest corner of the district to protest with them.

“Residents are standing up against it, and I’m standing with them,” Newkirk said on social media. “Greg Stanton, my opponent, has been silent. He takes tons of corporate PAC money from the same big tech interests that are pushing the AI boom.”

And in Wisconsin, socialist state Rep. Francesca Hong has outflanked opponents with a clear position against new data center construction.

“I’m the only one in this race that supports a one-year moratorium on the construction of new hyperscale AI data centers,” Hong says in one short ad, which is running on Meta platforms.

Her highest-polling opponents, Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have not gone as far, preferring to endorse limits on new data centers or studies of their impact.

In February, polling from Marquette Law School found 70% of all Wisconsinites agreeing that “the costs of the data centers outweigh the benefits.” Among Democrats, the number was 85%