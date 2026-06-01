Democratic primaries get an even bigger AIPAC problem

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — The toxicity of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Democratic primaries has officially grown beyond the war in Gaza. Just ask the two candidates challenging Rep. Steny Hoyer’s preferred successor.

Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn is denouncing Adrian Boafo, the retiring Hoyer’s preferred heir to his Maryland Democratic seat, for getting help from “the MAGA donors who fund AIPAC.” Another candidate for the 5th District nomination this fall, Prince George’s County legislator Wala Blegay, put it more directly: “People are tying the war in Iran to AIPAC.”

Democratic opposition to an Iran war that the US is conducting alongside Israel isn’t the only new factor driving the party base’s hostility toward AIPAC. Growing confusion about pop-up political action committees that use unfamiliar names is also playing a role by giving progressive candidates an opportunity to generate a speedy backlash.

Anti-AIPAC sentiment is helping to swing Democratic primaries across the country. In Michigan, the pro-Israel group’s support for Rep. Haley Stevens has become somewhat of an anchor weighing down her Senate bid. In Philadelphia, a liberal group that had received some support from AIPAC’s network just once found that the association was now toxic, hurting its ability to help a candidate.

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And in the race to replace Hoyer, Boafo got condemned by other Democrats for his support from AIPAC’s best-known campaign committee.

The evolution of Democrats’ AIPAC problem comes nearly eight months after a ceasefire in Gaza that President Donald Trump touted as a meaningful resolution to two years of conflict, despite signs that progress on a long-term peace agreement has fizzled.

As progressive Democrats use weariness of war in Iran and skepticism of big money to keep driving voters away from AIPAC, however, other sectors of the party are getting dragged down. That new, messy reality unfolded for the 314 Action Fund, a group founded in 2016 to elect Democrats “with scientific or technical backgrounds.”

It received $1 million in 2024 from the United Democracy PAC, AIPAC’s first campaign committee, which went into aiding now-Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore. She’s since voted to block military aid to Israel and renounced the group.

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When a partially-inaccurate story in The Intercept highlighted the spending, the 314 Action Fund denied the UDP connection until after Dexter had won. But the murkiness of that story has made it hard for subsequent independent expenditure groups to convince voters that any money they’re spending did not start with AIPAC.

“Any time we make an endorsement or investment in a race, our opponents are branding our support as AIPAC money, and the truth is we haven’t accepted any contributions from AIPAC or affiliated entities in two years,” said Erik Polyak, 314 Action’s executive director.

“Every time we play in these races, our opponents are screaming ‘AIPAC,’ and they’re using it to take down our candidates,” he added.