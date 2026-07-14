Parasitic infection outbreak exposes deep cracks in public health

As a sprawling cyclospora outbreak spreads across the United States, critics of the Trump administration’s response have placed the blame on cuts to a single program. But public health experts say that misses the deeper problems the outbreak has exposed.

FoodNet, a federal foodborne illness monitoring tool that tracks cases across 10 states, tracked cyclospora infections until last year, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the number of pathogens that FoodNet required states to report from eight to two. Cyclospora was among the pathogens that became optional.

Public health experts say following cyclospora cases with FoodNet is valuable, and they believe it should be resumed. But even if the same requirements were still in place, the outbreak could be the same as it is now because FoodNet is only one part of the surveillance network used to detect and investigate cyclospora outbreaks.

“I don’t think it has a direct effect, but it certainly seems like a poor decision considering what’s going on right now,” Donald Schaffner, chair of Rutgers University’s food science department said. “If FoodNet had not been scaled back, we might be collecting valuable information right now that will help in the future.”

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Rather than exposing the consequences of a single program cut, health experts say the outbreak has revealed a public health system that has been under strain for years. That has left investigators to chase one of the largest cyclospora outbreaks in recent memory with outdated technology, limited staffing, and increasingly stretched resources.

Cyclospora outbreaks are often linked to fresh produce, including leafy greens. Officials in Michigan, the state with the most cases, have identified lettuce as a potential source, prompting some restaurants, including Taco Bell, to temporarily stop serving it, though investigators have not confirmed those findings.

Rodney Rohde, chair of Texas State University’s Medical Laboratory Science Program, said cyclospora investigations rely on a network of overlapping surveillance systems, including state public health laboratories, CDC case reporting, molecular epidemiology, and FDA traceback investigations.

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“FoodNet remains an essential surveillance system for monitoring trends in foodborne illnesses, but cyclospora surveillance relies on multiple complementary systems,” Rohde said. “The impact of changes to FoodNet alone on this specific outbreak is likely limited.”

Gwen Biggerstaff, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases, said the changes to FoodNet haven’t hampered the government’s response.

“The data that we have for cyclosporiasis for this outbreak is the same as we’ve had for all of the other seasons,” she added. “We use the same systems and the same processes. So that is unchanged.”