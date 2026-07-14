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NY enacts data center moratorium

Jul 14, 2026, 7:01pm EDT
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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Kent J. Edwards/Reuters

New York’s data center moratorium, announced Tuesday, signals growing mainstream political pushback to unchecked AI growth in the US.

The move puts a one-year suspension on construction of large-scale facilities in the state and is the first of its kind in the US, which is seeing a rapid AI infrastructure buildout to meet relentless demand for compute.

Progressive candidates have capitalized on local opposition to data centers to win recent elections, “making the AI industry into a new bogeyman,” akin to how left-leaning activists made pro-Israel groups toxic in Democratic politics, Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.

Americans’ confidence in Big Tech is at a new low, a Gallup poll showed, underscoring the challenge tech companies face.

A chart showing Americans’ confidence in institutions, based on a Gallup survey
J.D. Capelouto
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