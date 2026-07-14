NY enacts data center moratorium

New York’s data center moratorium, announced Tuesday, signals growing mainstream political pushback to unchecked AI growth in the US.

The move puts a one-year suspension on construction of large-scale facilities in the state and is the first of its kind in the US, which is seeing a rapid AI infrastructure buildout to meet relentless demand for compute.

Progressive candidates have capitalized on local opposition to data centers to win recent elections, “making the AI industry into a new bogeyman,” akin to how left-leaning activists made pro-Israel groups toxic in Democratic politics, Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.

Americans’ confidence in Big Tech is at a new low, a Gallup poll showed, underscoring the challenge tech companies face.