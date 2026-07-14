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DeepSeek reportedly weighs IPO amid zeal for Chinese low-cost tech

Jul 14, 2026, 6:46pm EDT
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DeepSeek listed on glass-printed office directory
Florence Lo/Reuters

DeepSeek could reportedly file for an IPO as soon as this year, joining its rivals in capitalizing on investor enthusiasm for low-cost Chinese tech.

The AI powerhouse is also considering raising new funds, weeks after completing its first financing round that valued the company at $52 billion. Other Chinese AI labs, including Zhipu AI and MiniMax, have gone public in recent months, and American competitors OpenAI and Anthropic are planning a similar move.

DeepSeek upended the industry last year with its cheap and effective open-source model, but Chinese AI is moving from the “DeepSeek moment” to the “Zhipu moment,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, as Zhipu focuses on building artificial general intelligence instead of “short-term monetization from AI applications.”

J.D. Capelouto
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