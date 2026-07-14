Zhipu AI bucks Hong Kong tech rout

Chinese AI lab Zhipu is bucking a tech-stock rout in Hong Kong and the mainland, thanks to its focus on building AI that rivals human intelligence.

China’s AI scene is known for prioritizing widespread adoption over the loftier frontier research often championed by Silicon Valley. Zhipu, though, said it “would not pursue short-term monetization from AI applications.”

The Chinese AI sector is moving from the “DeepSeek moment” to the “Zhipu moment,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a recent note, adding that the country’s open-source models are “reaching a critical point of intelligence performance vs. global proprietary models.” BlackRock, meanwhile, cautioned that adoption of cheap AI “doesn’t necessarily translate into… profitability.”