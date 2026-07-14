Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
China newsletter icon
From Semafor China
In your inbox, 1x/Week
Sign up

Zhipu AI bucks Hong Kong tech rout

Jul 14, 2026, 2:35pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The logo of Chinese artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI at its headquarters during a government-organised media tour in Beijing
Laurie Chen/Reuters

Chinese AI lab Zhipu is bucking a tech-stock rout in Hong Kong and the mainland, thanks to its focus on building AI that rivals human intelligence.

China’s AI scene is known for prioritizing widespread adoption over the loftier frontier research often championed by Silicon Valley. Zhipu, though, said it “would not pursue short-term monetization from AI applications.”

The Chinese AI sector is moving from the “DeepSeek moment” to the “Zhipu moment,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a recent note, adding that the country’s open-source models are “reaching a critical point of intelligence performance vs. global proprietary models.” BlackRock, meanwhile, cautioned that adoption of cheap AI “doesn’t necessarily translate into… profitability.”

Zhipu AI market performance
J.D. Capelouto
AD