MAGA starts to move on from Epstein drama as Trump digs in

MAGA may be starting to move on from its infighting over Jeffrey Epstein.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who didn’t show up for work on Friday after a fight with Attorney General Pam Bondi and weighed resigning in protest of the administration’s handling of the Epstein case, spoke to President Donald Trump over the weekend. He subsequently returned to the office on Monday — though it remains unclear whether he will stay on at the FBI long term, two sources familiar with the situation told Semafor.

And while several prominent Trump-aligned pundits continued to air frustrations with the Justice Department’s decision to effectively declare the Epstein matter closed, one of them — TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk — said Monday he wouldn’t be commenting further. Notably, he also spoke with Trump this weekend.

The Epstein flap, as of Monday night, now appears to be the latest example of a second Trump term that’s been defined by the president’s ability to bend GOP lawmakers and his base to his will. Trump made clear that he wants to get past the circular firing squad that the conservative movement descended into last week over Epstein documents.

So far, with only a few exceptions, he’s getting what he wants from his party.

A reprieve from the Epstein files would be welcome news for Republicans who want to limit the fallout from the accused sex trafficker’s case, a conspiratorial focus on the right since his 2019 death while awaiting trial. For quite a few in the GOP, an Epstein fight between leadership at the FBI and DOJ is nothing but an unwelcome distraction.

“It’s all National Enquirer stuff,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Semafor. “Everybody’s had their speculation of who did what and why they did. We got so many more things up here that we got to do other than worry about that. Now, if [there’s] something out there, I think they should put it out. But it’s obvious there’s nothing there.”

Tuberville added that Bondi “might have misspoken a couple times and said there was a list, and she probably should have said, ‘There are a bunch of files on my desk and we’ve got to go through it.“’