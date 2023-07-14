Elon Musk threw nine-figure promises at top AI researchers

Whatever Musk’s public relations issues are at Twitter, he remains able to recruit at the very highest level of technical talent. And there is some precedent for his ability to deliver. In 2015, he recruited a similarly elite group of researchers and co-founded OpenAI, which is now worth close to $30 billion. But Musk left before OpenAI turned a corner and prioritized the large language model research that led to ChatGPT, as Semafor first reported.

For xAI, the pressure to compete is intense. OpenAI’s ChatGPT kickstarted a wave in artificial intelligence development, spurring the world’s biggest companies into action and leading to a shortage of the souped-up Nvidia graphics processors used to train AI models.

Musk’s firm appears eager to leapfrog those deep-pocketed competitors. One industry insider told me Musk asked Nvidia to sell him 40,000 GPUs for training AI models. The company instead promised him 20,000 over 12 months.

Musk’s goal is to create artificial intelligence that can “understand the true nature of the universe,” according to xAI’s web site. The bet is that the mysteries that science can’t solve — the inner workings of the human brain, for instance — are equations beyond the grasp of human understanding.

By setting a goal that sounds a lot like science fiction, who needs a business model? Unlocking the mysteries of the universe would mean you could, for instance, simply prompt it to patent every new technology that will ever be created and charge licensing fees for all eternity.

But there’s one wrinkle in this plan. It might take some time to unlock the secrets of the universe with AI. Musk can be a demanding boss, and while he has been recruiting talented researchers, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others have been doing the same thing.

If history is any judge, Musk won’t be content to let his team of elite eggheads sit around in an ivory tower coming up with lofty theories. They’ll need to perform, or things will go the way of OpenAI, with Musk shutting it all down or walking away, leaving promises unkept.