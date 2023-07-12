Elon Musk launches new AI company to rival OpenAI

Twitter owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took another step into the world of artificial intelligence research Wednesday, formally launching a new company called xAI.

A website for the company didn’t specify what it plans to research or what AI products it might create, but said its goal is to “understand the true nature of the universe.”

Musk filed the paperwork to form the company in Nevada in April, The Wall Street Journal reported. Experts see the effort as Musk’s attempt to rival OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT that Musk initially invested in. He walked away from OpenAI in 2018 and has taken jabs at the company as its products have become more successful over the past six months.