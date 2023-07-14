A big legal win may save the U.S. crypto industry

A “reset button” has been hit for U.S. crypto companies thanks to the biggest legal victory for the industry so far, Stu Alderoty, chief legal officer of Ripple, said Thursday after his company’s win.

Ripple — a blockchain-powered payment settlement system — was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020 over its digital token, XRP. The lawsuit centered on the fundamental question of whether a digital asset was a security, which would fall under the jurisdiction of Gary Gensler’s SEC.

A federal judge largely ruled against the agency and said that XRP did not meet the standard of an investment contract, even when sold on an exchange, and was therefore not a security.

“This is certainly a landmark ruling,” Alderoty said. “Hopefully this puts the SEC back in its box.”

The court decision sent the value of everything crypto and crypto-adjacent soaring, whether it was Bitcoin or stocks of publicly-traded companies, as fear of what Alderoty called the SEC’s “sledgehammer” vanished.