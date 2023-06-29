With Binance under attack in France, founder CZ is bunkered down in Dubai

Billionaire Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has been bunkered down in Dubai as French prosecutors investigate the world’s largest crypto exchange for alleged money laundering, according to several colleagues who have been in touch with him.

Zhao, commonly known as CZ, had traditionally split his time between Dubai, Paris, and other global cities including in Southeast Asia, but he has avoided traveling to France since the investigation was reported by French media about two weeks ago. In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Binance and CZ, accusing them of misleading investors and diverting customer funds.

The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates do not have an extradition treaty, but France and the UAE have had an agreement since 2007. Dubai has ramped up enforcement of extradition pacts following a downgrade from global watchdog Financial Action Task Force last year.

A Binance spokesperson disputed the characterization, saying CZ has a home in France that he uses frequently and that he is still traveling for business. The exchange also said “we abide by all laws in France, just as we do in every other market.”

The company does not claim a set location for its headquarters, with CZ claiming in the past that the firm is based wherever he is at any moment.