Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

S. African central bank predicts reaching 3% inflation target

Jul 13, 2026, 8:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A drone view of the FNB Stadium, one of South Africa’s landmarks.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Falling global oil prices are on course to lower South Africa’s inflation rate to the central bank’s 3% target faster than modeled, its governor said ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting, prompting economists to scale back expectations of back-to-back interest rate hikes.

The South African Reserve Bank hiked rates for the first time in three years in May to meet its newly codified 3% inflation. But Governor Lesetja Kganyago said “the recent decline in oil should help too, getting us back to the 3% target a bit faster.” The remarks to foreign diplomats triggered an immediate reaction from Goldman Sachs, which replaced its call for an imminent 25-basis point hike with a decision to hold steady at next Thursday’s meeting.

But the respite from global markets may not last indefinitely. Though prices now sit at $79 a barrel, compared to as much as $120 months ago, new strikes between Washington and Tehran have once again brought traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a halt.

A chart showing South Africa’s interest and inflation rates.
Tiisetso Motsoeneng
AD