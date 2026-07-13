Republicans grapple with Graham’s death

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sudden death makes the rest of Republicans’ year even harder.

As they and President Donald Trump mourn their friend and colleague, GOP senators need to tap a replacement for Graham atop the Budget Committee, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster needs to choose someone to finish out Graham’s term.

Senate Republicans’ majority shrinks to 52 votes in Graham’s absence — and effectively to 51 with Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., disclosing that he’s in a rehabilitation center recuperating from a fall at his home last month.

That complicates every task on the floor for the party, from confirmations to legislation. Republicans also need to replace Graham on the November ballot in an August special election. Palmetto State names like Reps. Nancy Mace, Russell Fry, and Ralph Norman; Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette; and even Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have been tossed around.

A person familiar with Bessent’s thinking told Semafor that he believes he can make the biggest difference for Trump in his current role, adding that he loves his job.