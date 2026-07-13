Exclusive / Gemcorp lands its first Saudi deal

Emerging markets asset manager Gemcorp has closed a $20 million private credit deal in Saudi Arabia, a senior executive told Semafor, aimed at providing funding to small and medium-sized companies.

The kingdom has said it wants SMEs to boost their GDP contribution from 20% to 35% by 2030 and told financial institutions to allocate at least 20% of their loan portfolios to smaller firms.

The money from Gemcorp will be used by SILQ, which provides services such as procurement, payments, and financing for small businesses.

The transaction was the first “direct lending” deal for Gemcorp in the kingdom and was also structured to be Shariah-compliant, said Petar Ivanovic, principal at Gemcorp. The firm plans to build a portfolio focused on the intersection of fintech and private credit in Saudi Arabia.