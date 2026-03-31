Exclusive / Benefit Street Partners looks for Gulf private credit deals

Benefit Street Partners, the $92 billion private credit manager owned by Franklin Templeton, is looking to expand into the Gulf region despite the outbreak of war with Iran a month ago.

The firm is considering entering the region through a partnership with a local bank or fund, or alongside Franklin Templeton, Chief Executive David Manlowe of BSP told Semafor in an interview.

“We are actively progressing various options that enable us to supply private capital into the region, whether in partnerships or JVs, alongside Franklin Templeton with all their infrastructure and 25-plus years in the region, or on our own as BSP,” he said.

The war with Iran has “no impact on our excitement about going all in on the region,” Manlowe said. “We’re thinking about the future in decades.”