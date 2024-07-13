Trump says bullet ‘pierced’ part of his ear during deadly shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump is safe after a shooting during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania left two people dead, including the shooter, and two others critically injured, according to the US Secret Service.

In a Truth Social post, Trump later recounted the incident, saying a bullet “pierced” part of his right ear and “much bleeding” occurred. He extended his condolences to the family of the rally attendee who died, adding that “nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is dead.”

According to videos shared on social media, Trump was making his speech when multiple shots were heard, and people began screaming. Trump was seen holding his hand up to his ear and then ducking down at the podium before security officials surrounded him.

Recalling the moment, Trump said, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the [ear’s] skin.”

Video showed Trump on the ground for a few seconds and an agent was heard saying “Hawkeye’s here,” which is the codename of the former president’s counter assault team. Another voice was heard saying, “Shooter’s down, we’re good to move.”

The Secret Service said Trump is safe and being evaluated. A suspect “fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position” outside the rally’s venue, authorities said, after which Secret Service agents killed the suspected shooter. The suspect and the other victims have not yet been identified.

Trump’s spokesperson said “he is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

According to videos and photos, blood was visible on the side of Trump’s face. While being escorted off, the former president raised his right fist and pumped it several times, while telling the crowd, “Fight.”

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, the Republican nominee for US Senate this year, posted a photo on X of the moment.

The White House said late Saturday that US President Joe Biden had spoken to Trump. In an earlier statement, Biden said he was “grateful to hear that [Trump was] safe and doing well.” The statement said: “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

A Biden campaign official said they are pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down their television ads as quickly as possible.

In a televised speech to the nation, Biden said this kind of violence was “sick,” adding, “We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

David Weigel and Shelby Talcott contributed to this story.