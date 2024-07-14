For years, Trump’s aides feared “inevitable” assassination attempt

Saturday’s attack on Donald Trump confirmed longstanding fears inside his circle that the former president would, at some point, be an assassination target.

A close Trump confidant first mentioned to me in the summer of 2022 their fear that the former president would face an attempt on his life. The person suggested the attack was inevitable: it was not a matter of “if,” but “when.”

Since then, I’ve heard the concern spoken more times than I can count in conversations covering the Trump campaign. The idea among many close to Trump is this: That the opposing side’s hatred of him is so strong that it would spur on an attempt against his life. Some even speculated darkly, and without evidence, that his political opponents would make the attempt.

AD

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson crystallized this internal point of view last year: “We are speeding towards assassination, obviously. No one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach this conclusion,” he said.