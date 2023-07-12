How Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership could cause trouble for Russia

Sweden edged closer to joining NATO this week after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to advance the country’s bid to enroll in the alliance.

Finland applied to join the bloc after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and officially became a member in April.

As two countries with a strategic presence in both the Baltic Sea and the Arctic Ocean, experts believe that Sweden and Finland’s contribution to NATO’s defense against Russia will be immense. We’ve curated some of their insights here.