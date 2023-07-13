What to know about ChatGPT’s rivals

Bard launched in the EU alongside some new upgrades. Now, the bot can speak its answers to you, and it has been trained on 40 different languages. It’s also capable of responding to image prompts.

Bard’s launch in the EU was delayed over concerns of privacy violations for users accessing the software. But Bard is still lagging behind ChatGPT in terms of monthly users: The Wall Street Journal reports that Bard’s website gets 140 million visits a month, less than a tenth of ChatGPT.

Twitter owner Elon Musk also launched his own company called xAI to rival OpenAI which he had walked away from in 2018 after failing to run it himself.