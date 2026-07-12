Ukraine pursues a government shakeup

Ukraine’s prime minister stepped down on Sunday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy oversees a sweeping government reorganization spurred by a new “political strategy.”

Zelenskyy said the overhaul would sharpen Ukraine’s focus on priorities including US security cooperation and EU accession, aiming to accelerate weapons deliveries and strengthen diplomatic ties as Ukraine prepares for another difficult winter.

The restructuring comes as experts say the war’s momentum has shifted: Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone strikes on oil infrastructure and supply routes inside Russia, increasing pressure on Moscow and exposing vulnerabilities in Russia’s war efforts.

But despite Kyiv’s advantages, Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities continue to draw out a costly war of attrition.