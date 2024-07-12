‘Lapses happen:’ European leaders back Biden after uneven NATO performance

Several European leaders defended US President Joe Biden at this week’s NATO summit, as questions about Biden’s political future, as well as a series of gaffes at the gathering, threatened to overshadow the alliance’s intended message of unity and strength.

“Biden has had a strong presence in all the discussions and set the agenda with his comments,” Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told Semafor on the sidelines of the summit on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Semafor that he had spoken with Biden “at length” during a White House dinner and “saw as always a president who is in charge, clear on the issues he knows well,” adding, “France, Europe, Ukraine are very lucky to have an administration, a president as committed as he is.” Responding to Biden mistakenly introducing Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” on Thursday, Macron said “lapses happen to everyone” and “that could happen to me tomorrow.”

In a PBS interview taped before Biden’s solo press conference, where he referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as Vice President Trump, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said it would be a “big mistake” to underestimate Biden, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Biden was “on really good form” and “mentally agile,” during their first meeting.