FBI Director Chris Wray is testifying today. Here’s what to expect.

One Democratic aide speculated that it would be a “hearing of unfounded grievances.”

Expect Democrats to play defense by framing the hearing as a vehicle to defend former President Donald Trump and delegitimize investigations into domestic extremists. There will be a push to highlight Republicans’ growing effort to defund federal law enforcement agencies, which has become more relevant as some Republicans float the idea of using the Holman Rule to zero out specific government workers’ wages.

Republicans also aren’t the only ones with concerns about the FBI’s treatment of activists. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. told Semafor she’ll be asking Wray about the FBI’s handling of protesters and referenced a report about the agency hiring a media surveillance firm that labeled activists “threat actors” in 2015. “I am an activist from the movement,” she said.

Facts First USA, the progressive outfit run by David Brock, said it plans to do rapid response to the hearing to counter the notion that Wray, who was appointed by Trump to lead the bureau in 2017, and Weiss would lead a biased investigation into Biden’s son. “Jordan attacking federal law enforcement is nothing new, he’s spent almost the last ten years crying wolf about the FBI and DOJ,” a new memo circulated by the group reads.