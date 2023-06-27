Will ‘deep state’ fears kill a key surveillance tool?

Efforts to reauthorize a key tool that allows the government to surveil foreign suspects face a difficult road ahead as lawmakers from both parties raise concerns about implications for Americans.

Many Democrats have been suspicious of the program, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, since the Bush-era on civil liberty grounds. Some Republicans have raised similar concerns in the past, and are now citing botched surveillance applications in the Trump-Russia investigation that do not deal directly with the 702 statute.

“It’s my intent and I hope the intent of my colleagues that we do not reauthorize Section 702 because the FBI cannot be trusted,” Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Tex. said at last Wednesday’s hearing with special counsel John Durham.

The growing skepticism could create an unlikely bipartisan alliance to reform the post-9/11 program — or kill it altogether. Lawmakers must reauthorize it by the end of the year before the law sunsets.

“I think it’s a very heavy lift,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told Semafor when asked about reauthorizing the section. “It was always going to be hard and it’s gotten harder.”

AD

Himes pointed to a finding by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court recently made public that the FBI improperly queried a database established under 702 278,000 times over the course of several years — a revelation that has spurred outrage among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The searches included improper queries in the course of investigations into both the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the protests following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd.

“I will only support the reauthorization of Section 702 if there are significant, significant reforms,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill. said at a hearing earlier this month. He said the reforms would need to impose new safeguards to prevent future abuses and allow better oversight by Congress and the courts.