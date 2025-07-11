Events Email Briefings
Kenya’s Ruto orders anti-government protesters to be shot

Jul 11, 2025, 8:24am EDT
Riot police officers stand during the “Saba Saba People’s March” anti-government protest, in Kangemi area of Nairobi, Kenya.
Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Kenya’s President William Ruto ordered police to shoot anti-government demonstrators, as ongoing unrest marks his biggest challenge to date.

Don’t kill them, but ensure their legs are broken,” he said, vowing to protect businesses from the ongoing protests that have hit the economy.

Kenya’s biggest cities have been roiled for days by protesters demonstrating against stagnating growth, soaring inequality, and police brutality. A crackdown over the past week has killed dozens, while hundreds have been arrested.

On Thursday, a police officer was charged with murder over the death of a man shot during a protest last month.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
