Africa’s youngest president makes calm start to reshaping Senegal

Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s first 100 days as Senegal’s president have been marked by a string of audits reviewing public finances and minerals contracts. But there have also been quick measures implemented to attract capital to the West African nation and to cushion the effects of rising living costs to sustain his early popular appeal.

The 44-year-old, who took office in April after a whirlwind couple of months that took him from a jail cell to the presidential palace, has implemented his plan for Senegal in a tone more measured than the revolutionary verve of his campaign. No contracts with multinationals have been canceled. His first foreign trip outside of Africa was to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Senegal remains a member of the euro-pegged CFA currency zone.

The mood in Senegal is that Faye is “taking time to take stock of state affairs, refine policy plans, and learn the ropes of governance,” says Jeanne Ramier, an Africa associate at the Eurasia Group consultancy. “The administration is still drafting the ‘Project’ document, which will replace [former president] Macky Sall’s Emerging Senegal Plan and has been slow to come up with and roll out concrete policies,” Ramier told Semafor Africa.

AD

Key among Faye’s quick-win acts on the economy is the $750 million eurobond issued in June to meet government financing needs ahead of the start of oil and gas production this year. A week after the bond sale, the government slashed the prices of bread, oil and rice while suspending taxes and customs duties on importers. These are moves likely to buy Faye some time before having to make harder policy decisions that will entail disruptive reforms, Ramier said.