Senegal’s president-elect: who is Bassirou Diomaye Faye?

Two weeks ago, he was in prison. That’s been the remarkable trajectory of Faye’s life over the last fortnight. He was behind bars on various charges, including defamation, prior to his release on March 14.

Senegal, usually lauded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, was still reeling from President Macky Sall’s move to delay the vote to select his successor. But, following Sunday’s vote, 44-year-old Faye is set to become Senegal’s youngest ever president — and the country could be on the brink of a generational shift.

Faye’s rapid ascent and relative youth suggest he could genuinely become an agent of change. His age clearly sets him apart on a continent dominated by elderly leaders. For example, he’s less than half the age of Cameroon’s 91-year-old president. With that comes an entirely different perspective that should make him more attuned to the experiences of young people in Senegal, 60% of whom are aged under 25.

Some young people are so desperate for a brighter future that, faced with a lack of job opportunities, they try to reach Europe in small boats. Many don’t make it. Faye campaigned on his vow to shake up the established order through policies such as a currency change and renegotiating oil and gas contracts.

The scenes of rapturous celebrations following the election are heartwarming. But I’ve seen similar outpourings of joy after other elections, so I’m all too aware that it doesn’t necessarily end well. I recall the fanfare in Senegal 12 years ago when Sall defeated his predecessor, Abdoulaye Wade, who was chasing an unconstitutional third term. But, under Sall, wealth hasn’t been distributed across Senegal’s relatively strong economy.

The hope is that Faye will bring a genuinely fresh approach. Unlike Sall — who had already served as prime minister when he became president — he is a political neophyte. That novice status could prove to be his biggest strength.