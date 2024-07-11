Biden faces a gathering chorus of calls to step aside

Biden faced another bruising day on the home front Wednesday, as many political watchers look ahead to his NATO press conference on Thursday for a sign of whether he can weather the storm brewing around his presidential run.

A Democratic senator has now publicly said Biden should drop out of the race, as have at least nine House representatives. Hollywood star and top fundraiser George Clooney also joined the chorus, while Nancy Pelosi dodged the question on MSNBC Wednesday.

As reported in our Principals newsletter Thursday morning, the lack of leadership direction has given Biden critics more room to operate, and they appear to be meeting little resistance as they increasingly challenge the president.

Meanwhile, an election forecaster said six key swing states now “lean Republican.”

All the noise is “burying good economic news” for the Democrats, Semafor’s Jordan Weissmann reported: Jobs are up, inflation is cooling, and the Federal Reserve seems likely to soon cut interest rates. Biden’s campaign would no doubt like to “play up the positive developments,” Weissmann wrote, but it seems that his age has “become the all-encompassing storyline that will define his candidacy.”