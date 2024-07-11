Hungary’s Orbán to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago after NATO summit

Orbán’s presidency underscores ‘deeper EU malaise’

Sources: European Pravda , Semafor , the Financial Times

Orbán’s apparent “peace mission” has largely been criticized by EU member states. A European Commission spokesperson said the Hungarian PM decided to assume the role of mediator in the Ukraine conflict without any explicit request to do so, while Charles Michel, the European Council President, told Semafor he welcomed plans by EU members to show him a “yellow card.” But Orbán’s first rogue decisions as rotating EU president are only among the “symptoms of a deeper malaise” in the bloc, which is plagued by the rise of hard-right parties, a Financial Times columnist argued. Any damage done by Hungary’s behavior will likely be controlled by other EU bodies and leaders, which have the power to steer the bloc in a different, more stable direction.