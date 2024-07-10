Top EU pol Michel voices Trump concerns, slams Orbán in Semafor interview

European Council President Charles Michel carefully voiced concerns about the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House in November, telling Semafor he has doubts about the former president’s support for a “strong and stable” European Union.

“I feel the sincerity of [US President] Joe Biden and his administration to support the EU integration because I think Joe Biden understands very well that the EU integration, a strong and stable EU, a strong and prosperous EU, a strong and secure EU, this is good for the world, this is good for the United States,” he said in an interview Wednesday in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

“I am not certain that” Trump “has the same conviction,” Michel said.

Michel, who said he hasn’t had any recent contact with Trump’s team, noted the two did interact when Trump was president and he was serving as Belgium’s prime minister. He added that the choice is ultimately the responsibility of the American electorate.

Europeans “will work with the American administration in the future and we will defend and promote our common values, our common interests, and defend our interests,” he said. Michel also noted that, across Democrats and the GOP, there is a “similar approach in terms of economic protectionism,” referring to trade.

The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Asked whether he has confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the US given the doubts over his mental acuity following the June presidential debate, Michel declined to comment. “This is really part of the electoral debate in the United States and I’m not going to comment on the question,” he said.