Exclusive / Top Democrats slam Trump over crypto ahead of vote

The top Democrats on five Senate committees are rebuking President Donald Trump for making $1.3 billion off of cryptocurrency as lawmakers prepare to take up a long-awaited digital assets bill.

“The disclosures heighten concerns about the president pushing Congress to pass crypto legislation in favor of the very industry he’s cashing in on,” Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., write in a statement shared first with Semafor.

Senators are expected to release the text of the measure by Monday, people familiar with the talks said, despite multiple unresolved issues.

In the House, GOP leaders are searching for ways to solve an impasse caused by hardliners who obstructed legislation in protest of the lack of progress on the SAVE Act voter ID legislation and border security bills.

On top of annual defense policy legislation, State Department funding, the Trump administration’s Iran war funding request, and lapsed authorization for foreign surveillance powers, House Republican leaders are also talking about passing a third filibuster-bypassing reconciliation bill.

The House has just two weeks in session before its August recess, while the Senate has four weeks.